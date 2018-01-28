New Agreement for Danish Defence 2018 - 2023

(Source: Danish Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 28, 2018)

The Danish government (‘Venstre’ (the Liberal Party), the Liberal Alliance and the Conservatives) and the Social Democrats, the Danish People’s Party and the Social-Liberal Party have reached the following agreement regarding the Danish Defence for the period 2018-2023.The new Defence Agreement for 2018 – 2023 represents a substantial investment in Defence to protect and defend Denmark. The Parties agree to increase defence spending with DKK 800 million in 2018 with an increased trend to DKK 4.8 billion more in 2023. This is an increase in defence spending by more than 20 per cent as well as a significant increase in equipment investment.The Agreement will strengthen Danish Defence contributions to NATO’s collective deterrence, improve capacity to contribute to international operations, enhance Defence contributions to national security and increase cyber defence as well as the national emergency preparedness.“The Agreement demonstrates our resolve and determination to protect and defend a safe and secure Denmark as well as maintaining our position as a core ally to NATO. The strengthening of Defence is necessary in the light of the deteriorated security political situation. Today’s Agreement delivers a strengthened Danish Defence – with more troops and better equipment – and an enhanced national preparedness.The Parties agree on a six-year framework agreement that will set the course for the future direction and development of Defence and National Emergency Preparedness.-ends-