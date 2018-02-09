Ministry of Defence Will Sign Spike Anti-Tank Missile Purchase Contract

(Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 09, 2018)

Contract for purchase of various Spike anti-tank missile systems, worth €108 million and made by Israel, will be signed by Minister of Defence Raimonds Bergmanis and EuroSpike Managing Directors, Mr. Guenter Lauer and Mr. Arie Lapidot at the Latvian Ministry of Defence on Monday, 12 February, at 14:00.



Acquisition of anti-tank weapons is one of defence sector’s priorities. The anti-tank missile systems Spike has been recognized as the most appropriate operational requirements of the National Armed Forces. The newly acquired Spike missile systems, which will complement the existing stockpile of this armament, will significantly enhanced combat capability of the National Armed Forces regular units and the National Guard.



Spike anti-tank missile systems will be also installed on combat vehicle reconnaissance (Tracked) or CVR(T) units, which have been purchased from Great Britain.



In its category of weapons, Spike anti-tank missile systems made by Israel are considered to be the most modern in the world. Spike systems consist of 4th and 5th generation electro-optical missile systems, providing high precision and high lethality against various targets, including advanced MBTs.



Moreover, these systems provide the highest operational safety standards for the troops who handle them. Data transmitters, which are placed inside Spike missiles, send data from the rocket to control and launch console. Missile combat crew can operate these missiles remotely, from areas beyond enemy’s reach, while fully in control of fired missiles at all times.



Spike anti-tank missile systems will be gradually integrated by 2023.



The SPIKE system was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., which is also involved in the deal as a subcontractor, together with Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG and Rheinmetall Electronics (RME) GmbH.



