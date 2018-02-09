A320neo Pratt & Whitney GTF Engine Issue

(Source: Airbus; issued Feb 09, 2018)

Following an issue identified on a limited number of recently-delivered Pratt & Whitney GTF engines affecting the High-Pressure Compressor aft hub, Airbus and Pratt & Whitney are assessing the situation.



Pratt & Whitney, the engine manufacturer, is investigating the root cause of this new finding with the full support of Airbus. The efforts of both companies are directed to support customers and operators to minimize any disruption.



In line with standard airworthiness procedures, EASA, the European Aviation Safety Agency has published an Emergency Airworthiness Directive. Airbus has informed its affected A320neo customers and operators.



To date, 113 Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family aircraft are flying with 18 customers.



Airbus Says One Third of Pratt-Powered A320neo Jets Are Faulty (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published February 12, 2018)

By Anurag Kotoky and Benjamin D Katz





Of the 113 Pratt-powered aircraft in operation worldwide, about 30 percent are equipped with either one or two faulty engines, the planemaker said in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News on Monday. The issues are different from faults that have previously afflicted the engine type and are from the most recent batches to come off the engine-maker’s production line.



The European manufacturer has been forced to suspend deliveries of A320neos with Pratt engines, according to IndiGo, the Indian low-cost airline that’s the plane’s biggest customer. The disclosure of new problems with the Pratt engines late last week marks a blow for the A320neo, Airbus’s best-selling plane.



Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders had recently signaled the company had moved past the issues that have held back deliveries and disrupted airline schedules since the single-aisle jet’s introduction two years ago. (end of excerpt)





Pratt & Whitney Media Statement on PW1100G-JM Engine

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued Feb 09, 2018)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. --- Pratt & Whitney, with the support of Airbus, is in close contact with customers to address the results of a recent finding related to the knife edge seal in the High-Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub on the PW1100G-JM engine powering the A320neo. This issue is isolated to a limited subpopulation of engines.



We have identified the potentially affected engines and communicated with our customers. As a precaution, aircraft with these engines will be addressed in a manner consistent with the operational instructions issued by Airbus and coordinated between Airbus and Pratt & Whitney as needed.



Since entering service in January 2016, these engines have more than 500,000 hours of passenger service. The GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.



