Airbus, Sichuan Airlines Sign Deal for 10 A350-900 Jets

(Source: Reuters; posted Feb 09, 2018)

SINGAPORE --- China’s Sichuan Airlines has signed a deal with Airbus to buy 10 A350-900 widebody jets worth over 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) at list prices, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Friday.



CAAC News, which is affiliated to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, earlier reported that the deal was the largest ever placed by Sichuan Airlines, whose parent is China Southern Airlines.



CAAC did not say whether these were firm orders or options and the Airbus spokeswoman declined to provide more details.



-ends-



