Their View: The U.S. Air Force's Big Enemy Is Its Empty Cockpits (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Post; published Feb 9, 2018)

In late 2016, the Air Force realized it was facing a shortage of about 700 fighter pilots. The service, to its credit, pushed ahead with several initiatives to avert the looming crisis. The result: The Air Force is now short about 1,200 fighter pilots.It's not that the Air Force's steps weren't improvements. It's that they were too small. With commercial airlines poaching the military ranks to replace a giant cohort of their own pilots now reaching mandatory retirement age, the Air Force's predicament is likely to get worse.The Pentagon's main response thus far has been to spend more. Last summer, it offered retention bonuses of up to $455,000 over 13 years to eligible officers. Monthly "flight pay" for pilots also increased, while drone pilots were rewarded with a $35,000 raise annually if they re-upped for five years. The Air Force also graduated its first class of noncommissioned officers from drone-flight school, which had previously been limited to officers with cockpit experience.Still, these changes amount to little more than a Band-Aid. And given the huge training costs involved -- as much as $11 million per pilot for the new F-35 Lightning II -- there isn't enough in the budget to restock through recruitment.What to do? Increasingly, the Pentagon is loosening its "up or out" promotion policy, under which officers follow a strict career path that includes desk jobs and other things less fun than flying a $100 million jet at Mach 1. It could offer a new "pilot-only" track for flyers who just want to fly and aren't looking to rise to very top of the service. In addition, pilots are often made to move to new assignments and bases all over the world every few years; giving those with families more flexibility to stay put would improve their quality of life. (end of excerpt)-ends-