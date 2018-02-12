GE and Tata Celebrate the Ground-Breaking of a World Class Aero-Engine Centre of Excellence in Telangana

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Feb 12, 2018)

HYDERABAD, India --– GE and Tata group, India’s leading global enterprise, today held the ground-breaking ceremony for a world class Structural Center of Excellence (COE) focused on aero-engine components.



The ceremony was held in the presence of Shri K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Cabinet Minister for IT E&C, MAUD, Industries and Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana, and other dignitaries from the State government. The manufacturing facility will be located in Adibatla, Hyderabad.



The COE will incorporate latest technologies from GE and best manufacturing practices to deliver complex high precision aero-engine components to the world’s fastest-selling jet engine, the CFM LEAP engine. This is part of the strategic partnership signed in November 2017 between GE Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to join forces for manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of aircraft components.



“Tata group’s partnership with GE will boost the domestic manufacturing expertise, and enhance the capabilities of the group in the global aerospace industry. We look forward to developing a resilient ecosystem through this collaboration that will help both companies to strengthen manufacturing expertise in the country,” said Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure and Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons. “This investment will create highly skilled jobs and develop a high-end supply chain that will offer a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem in India.”



“Both GE and Tata have a long and distinguished history of delivering on commitments to help customers solve some of their toughest challenges. The collaboration between the two companies will deliver results for India’s aerospace and defence industry which will be unmatched”, said Vishal Wanchoo, President and CEO for GE South Asia.



“Through our technology centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, GE has developed high-tech research capabilities in India. Combining GE’s R&D capability with state of the art manufacturing within Tata’s new facility in Hyderabad is a significant step forward in building indigenous capability for the Indian aerospace industry."



The agreement for manufacturing of LEAP components and establishment of TASL as a COE provides the opportunity for TASL to expand into other GE product lines in both commercial and military engines in the future. GE military engines have a strong history in India. GE currently provides the jet engines and marine gas turbines for many Indian military applications including the Air Force Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 1, Indian Navy P-8I aircraft, and P-17 Shivalik class frigates. Several military programs under development that include the Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 2, P-17A & P-71 ships, and the AH-64 attack helicopters will be powered by GE engines.



TASL is the strategic Aerospace and Defence arm of the Tata Group. TASL is fast emerging as a key player in the global aerospace and defence market with established capabilities throughout the aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly. TASL is a premier manufacturing partner for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the Government of India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation.





The new LEAP engine family, a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, has had an exceptional entry into commercial service. In less than 18 months, more than 200 LEAP-powered aircraft have entered service with 35 airlines on five continents. The LEAP engines power new narrow-body aircraft from manufacturers Airbus, Boeing and COMAC, and are the fastest-selling engines in commercial aviation history with some 14,270 engine orders and commitments (excluding options) at a value of more than $206 billion.



Production of the LEAP engine is rapidly increasing to meet the historic demand. This year, total production of the new engine will approximately double to more than 1,000 engines, and the rate is slated to grow to approximately 2,000 engines per year by 2020. Demand remains strong, with a total of 2,870 LEAP engines (including commitments and spares) ordered in 2017.





Tata Advanced Systems Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, focused on providing integrated solutions for Aerospace, Defence and Homeland Security. Tata Advanced Systems Limited has become a significant player in the global aerospace market, becoming the premier manufacturing partner for global OEMs. In 2016-17, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $100.39 billion. These companies collectively employ over 695,000 people.



