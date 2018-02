Northrop Grumman Acquisition of Orbital ATK Approved by European Commission

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Feb 12, 2018)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- The European Commission has notified Northrop Grumman Corporation that it has approved Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK.



Northrop Grumman continues to support the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's review of the acquisition.





