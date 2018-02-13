NSPA to Host Industry Day for NATO Alliance Future Surveillance and Control

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Feb 13, 2018)

At the 2016 Warsaw Summit NATO launched the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project to develop options for future NATO surveillance and control capabilities.



NATO - through NSPA as host nation - will study architectures and technical concepts, to inform future decisions related to this important capability.



NSPA is planning an industry Day on 10th April 2018. During this first AFSC Industry Day NSPA will provide participating industry representatives with an overview of the AFSC project.



The overall aim of this event is to identify and engage relevant industry partners from NATO nations who would like to receive information on the project and potentially contribute to its future development.



