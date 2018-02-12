Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 12, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $60,903,323 hybrid (fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee) contract for the mission computing upgrade installation and checkout of four Japanese E-767 aircraft and associated ground systems.



Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022.



This contract involves foreign military sales to Japan and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Japanese letter of offer and acceptance case funds in the amount of $56,969,735 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-18-C-0001).



-ends-

