CV90: Evolution on the Battlefield

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 12, 2018)

What do Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland have in common?



They all benefit from the continuous development of one of the world’s most modern, versatile, reliable, and combat-proven vehicles – the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).



The CV90s combination of firepower, mobility and protection is the cornerstone of the platform. An IFV that has evolved over more than two decades, the highly-adaptable CV90 builds on its legacy as a benchmark when it comes to best-in-class IFVs.



The essence of the CV90 has always been to keep advancing to the next phase. From the original requirements set by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) in the mid-90s to the most recent version of the CV90 delivered to the Norwegian Army, the time has come to introduce a new generation to the family – the fifth generation, CV90 MkIV.



“As a company, we have constantly focused on ways to introduce new technologies to the CV90 to enhance its performance, maintain the fighting edge and to keep the CV90 among the leading vehicles when it comes to ground operations,” said Dan Lindell, CV90 Program Manager at BAE Systems Hägglunds.



Faster. Stronger. Higher Performance.



The CV90 MkIV was born out of a research and development program where we incorporated feedback from the seven nations that currently use the CV90 platform. With upgrades to the drivetrain, the CV90 MkIV now has a new engine and an upgraded heavy duty transmission, while providing users with an additional two tonnes of payload to utilize without compromising the vehicle’s agility.



Additionally, the CV90 MkIV is equipped with the latest fourth generation Electronic Architecture built to NATO Standard. This not only allows sensor data fusion to be more effective, but also positions the vehicle to support future technology growth and capabilities like Augmented Reality, machine-learning concepts, Artificial Intelligence and autonomous crew support.



“The key strength for the continuous growth of CV90 capability is the leveraging of mature designs that minimize developmental risk and the application of new technologies to stay ahead of any potential adversary on the battlefield,” Lindell said. “We believe that the MkIV iteration of this vehicle very much accomplishes that.”



Combat-proven



Built on proven-technology by BAE Systems’ Hägglunds, based in Sweden, there are more than 1,200 CV90 vehicles in 15 different variants operating in seven nations – including four NATO countries.



CV90s have been deployed by national forces, the UN and NATO in missions across the globe, from Afghanistan to Liberia. With an investment of more than 4.5 million engineering hours to date, BAE Systems remains committed to further advancing future generations of the CV90.



The next step for the Czech Republic



As the Czech Republic sets its sights on replacing its legacy fleet of BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, there is considerable discussion as to the protection and sustainment of the nation’s sovereign defense capabilities.



Over the last two years, BAE Systems has focused on strengthening our relationships with local Czech industry partners in support of the Czech government’s plans to replace its fleet of legacy BMP-2 vehicles. Since signing a teaming agreement in May 2016 with defense equipment and systems integrator VOP, our partner network continues to grow and now includes cabling and electrical experts, Ray Service, and precision-optical systems producer, Meopta.



BAE Systems has a great deal of experience and proven track record when it comes to industrial cooperation and that approach continues to be one of the most important factors behind our successful customer relationships. In the last 10 years we have delivered benefits to local industry totalling £6bn/CZK 201bn. Across the CV90 platform, these demonstrated mutually-beneficial relationships include Norway, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark.



A combat-proven, low-risk, state-of-the-art solution founded on collaboration with local Czech industry, the CV90 MkIV will meet the Czech Republic’s defense and security requirements – now and well into the future.



-ends-

