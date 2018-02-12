Russian Aerospace Forces Tests Upgraded ABM

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 12, 2018)

The Russian Aerospace Forces have successfully tested an upgraded antiballistic missile (ABM) at the Sary Shagan training ground in Kazakhstan.



According to Colonel Andrey Prikhodko, the deputy commander of Aerospace Forces’ air and missile defence formation, the new modernized antiballistic missile had successfully engaged the assigned target”.



The ABM system is in service with the Aerospace Forces’ air and missile defence formation. It is intended to defend the city of Moscow from aerospace threat as well as to function in the interests of missile alert and space control.



