U.S. Navy Awards BAE Systems Contract to Modernize USS Philippine Sea

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 12, 2018)

BAE Systems has received a $9.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58).



The ship will undergo 10 months of work at the company’s Jacksonville, Florida, shipyard and at nearby Naval Station Mayport. This docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to approximately $72 million.



“We have extensive experience with the Navy’s Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers and specifically with the Philippine Sea,” said Todd Hooks, general manager of BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair. “We will utilize our cruiser experience to accomplish the DSRA and return the ship back to the fleet ready for continued service.”



The USS Philippine Sea was commissioned in March 1989. Work on board the 567-foot-long ship is expected to begin in April and be completed in February 2019. The company’s Jacksonville shipyard currently employs about 540 people.





BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates five full-service shipyards in Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, eight dry docks, and significant pier space and ship support services.



-ends-

