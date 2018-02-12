Austria Hands Findings On 2003 Eurofighter Purchase to U.S. (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 12, 2018)

By Kirsti Knolle

VIENNA --- Austria has handed over its findings on suspect money flows related to its 2003 purchase of Airbus Eurofighter jets to international bodies including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Austrian defense ministry said on Monday.The ministry said it handed over the documents about two months ago.“Foreign authorities were informed about the results of the defense ministry’s investigation in the context of the international fight against corruption. The Department of Justice has also been informed,” it said.U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said the department would not comment on any possible correspondence from foreign counterparts.Prosecutors in Austria are investigating allegations of fraud against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium based on earlier complaints from the defense ministry. Austria is seeking up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in compensation. (end of excerpt)-ends-