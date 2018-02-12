Navy Submits 30-Year Ship Acquisition Plan

(Source: US Navy; issued Feb 12, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The Department of the Navy submitted the long-range ship acquisition plan to Congress Feb. 12.The 30-Year Ship Acquisition Plan is a Congressionally-mandated report which describes the Department of the Navy's long-range shipbuilding plans for 2019-2048. This year's report focuses on meeting the Navy's baseline acquisition requirements needed to build the Navy the Nation Needs (NNN) and sustaining the domestic industrial base to meet that aim.In support of the National Defense Strategy's stated goal of achieving a more lethal, resilient and agile force, the plan serves as a roadmap to reach a 355-ship fleet by the early FY2050s, potentially quicker with an aggressive investment of resources. The plan pursues acquisition strategies to build ships more quickly and affordably and places top priority on sustaining the industrial base now and for the future.Ultimately, the plan supports the Navy's overall effort to build the Navy the Nation Needs to protect the homeland, defend the interests of America and its allies abroad, and preserve America's strategic influence around the world.This plan addresses the Navy's most critical shipbuilding needs by:* Building CVNs four years apart after CVN 82 instead of five to support a 12-ship CVN force.* Building 12 Columbia-class SSBNs in support of the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and STRATCOM deterrence requirements.* Establishing a stable profile of two per year Attack Submarines (SSN).* Establishing a stable profile of 2.5 per year Large Surface Combatants (DDG), plus an additional ship in FY2022.* Establishing a stable profile of two per year Small Surface Combatants (LCS, FFG) starting in FY2022, accommodating the transition to FFG(X).* Increasing the pace for amphibious ship production to support a 12-ship LHD/LHA force and modernized lethality in FY2033, FY2036 and FY2039.* Addresses the candidate long-term replacement for the NNN payload-based submarine, filled mid-term by Virginia Payload Module (VPM).The plan can be viewed in its entirety here:-ends-