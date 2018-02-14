A Win for Australia's Defence Industry and Western Sydney

In a win for Australian defence industry, successful Australian SME - Thomas Global Systems - has announced with Safran Group a significant partnership to manufacture and support high-technology defence equipment in Western Sydney.



Under the agreement, Thomas Global will create a specialist manufacturing facility to maintain and produce high technology systems like the PASEO long-range sighting system, now used by the French Army for their new armoured vehicles.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon. Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated Thomas Global on this important alliance.



“This is another vote of confidence in Australia’s defence industry, and the ability of companies like Thomas Global to produce some of the most advanced defence systems in the world” said Minister Pyne.



“The manufacture and support of high-end systems like the PASEO sighting systems in Western Sydney, the only location outside France, will offer significant export opportunities for Australian industry.”





The Safran Group in Australia, based at Bankstown Airport, supports critical systems for the ADF on major platforms including the ANZAC Frigates, Landing Helicopter Docks and the Air Warfare Destroyers, along with the Tiger and MRH90 helicopters. Globally, Safran is a world leader in optronics, avionics and critical software, employing over 65,000 people worldwide.



Thomas Global Systems supports key Australian defence programs, including for the Collins Submarine, Hawkei armoured vehicle and produces a variety of advanced avionic display products which are in a wide range of commercial and military aircraft cockpits. Thomas Global is based in Regents Park in Sydney.



