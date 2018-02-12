UOP Aviation Cluster 1.5 Times Increased Net Profit: 12 BLN UAH in 2017

(Source: Ukrobornprom; issued Feb 12, 2018)

UOP Aviation cluster – created in summer 2016 – 1.5 times increased net profit. Real-time data from 20 enterprises – part of this production association – confirm this fact.



In 2017, net income of this cluster amounted to more than 12 billion UAH, and the net profit amounted to 0.9 billion UAH, while in 2016 these indexes were at the level of UAH 8.2 billion and UAH 0.7 billion.



At the same time, the average salary at the enterprises of UOP Aviation cluster amounts to 9,320 UAH, while average wage in Ukraine, according to data available, is about 6,850 UAH.



The leader of UOP aviation cluster – according to 2017 results – is the SE “Antonov” that keeps increasing net income.



In 2017, this index, according to operational data, amounted to UAH 5.9 billion UAH, which is 1.6 as much as the index of 2016. “Antonov” also increased net profit, which in 2017 amounted to 180 million UAH. Beginning in 2015, since it became the part of the SC “Ukroboronprom”, the leader of the aviation cluster keeps increasing its profitability by 4 times. At the same time, the average salary at the enterprise, providing about 10 thousand specialists with work, is UAH 9 034.



And the top earners in this field are specialists of the State Enterprise "Lutsk Repair Plant"Motor "with the average salary of 13,108 UAH, which is almost half again as high as the average salary in Kyiv.



The enterprise specializes in overhaul of engines for Ukrainian fighters; in 2017 the plant received net revenue of over one billion, almost twice as much as in 2016. And the profit of the company increased almost 5 times, amounting to 250 million UAH.



2017 became a year of UOP aviation cluster: two historical aircraft for Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing hit the sky – on March 31, 2017 – An-132D, and on November 8 – combat drone "Horlytsya". A large-scale work was carried out on the repair and modernization of aircraft and helicopters that Ukrainian Air Forces are operating, including fighter aviation.



-ends-

