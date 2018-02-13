Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community

(Source: February 13, 2018

Statement by Daniel R. Coats, Director of National Intelligence:Chairman Burr, Vice Chairman Warner, Members of the Committee, thank you for the invitation to offer the United States Intelligence Community’s 2018 assessment of threats to US national security.My statement reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community’s extraordinary women and men, whom I am privileged and honored to lead.We in the Intelligence Community are committed every day to providing the nuanced, independent, and unvarnished intelligence that policymakers, warfighters, and domestic law enforcement personnel need to protect American lives and America’s interests anywhere in the world.The order of the topics presented in this statement does not necessarily indicate the relative importance or magnitude of the threat in the view of the Intelligence Community.Information available as of 8 February 2018 was used in the preparation of this assessment.-ends-