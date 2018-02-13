Leonardo Withdraws Lawsuit Against US Army Over Lakota Helicopters (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Feb 13, 2018)

By Jen Judson

WASHINGTON --- Leonardo has withdrawn its latest lawsuit against the U.S. Army over the service’s decision to buy Lakota helicopters from Airbus without holding a competition, according to Leonardo.AgustaWestland, a Leonardo subsidiary, filed a lawsuit two years ago in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims over a standard sources-sought notice that the Army issued, seeking those capable of building a lot of 16 LUH-72A Lakota helicopters for its training fleet. AgustaWestland contended the decision unfairly restricted competition.The court ruled in favor of AgustaWestland, and the Army was barred from buying the 16 Lakotas. But the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned the lower court’s decision last month.…/…“In light of the Appellate Court ruling, Leonardo Helicopters has decided to discontinue any further legal action regarding the sole-source award of trainer helicopters to the U.S. Army,” the company said in a Feb. 12 statement. “We nonetheless continue to believe that strong competition for the government programs is in the best interests of our war fighters, American taxpayers and the U.S. defense industrial base. Of course, we are disappointed that there was no competition in this case.” (end of excerpt)-ends-