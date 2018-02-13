Hensoldt Protects Belgian F-16 Against Missile Attacks

The Belgian Air Force’s F-16 fighters will be equipped with Hensoldt’s Missile Launch Detection System, Fighter (MILDS F), integrated into Terma's PIDS+ weapon pylons. Its sensors are circled in red on this photograph provided by Hensholdt.

MUNICH --- Hensoldt will equip Belgian Air Force F-16 fighters with its proven AN/AAR-60 (V) 2 MILDS F missile warning system integrated into Terma's weapon pylon PIDS+ (Pylon Integrated Dispensing System).



With this contract, the majority of the European F-16 operator countries (Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and now Belgium) are relying on Hensoldt's MILDS F to protect their F-16s.



"MILDS F with its very low false alarm rate and fast detection combined with automatic initiation of countermeasures relieves the pilot's workload in time-critical situations and ensures the safe return of both crew and aircraft", explains Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller.



The AN/AAR-60 (V) 2 MILDS F (Missile Launch Detection System, Fighter) is a passive imaging sensor detecting the UV radiation signature of approaching missiles. Several sensors linked to a Countermeasure Signal Processor provide full spherical coverage and rapid reaction. The system is designed to work in the harsh environment of fighter aircraft and allows flexible installation in either pylons, pods or in the fuselage.



MILDS F considerably enhances the protection against anti-aircraft missiles such as shoulder-fired infrared-guided missiles, which cannot easily be detected by current warning systems.



The AN/AAR-60 (V) 2 MILDS F is using enhanced key components of the very successful MILDS AN/AAR-60 missile warner, which is in operational use as the standard missile warning device on helicopters and transport/mission aircraft world-wide, including Tiger, NH90, CH-53, CH-47 and C-130.





Hensoldt is an independent, globally leading supplier of premium sensors for security and surveillance missions. The company is active throughout the world in such areas as missile warning systems and submarine periscopes. The company comprises the security and defence electronics activities of the Airbus Group, which were spun off from the group in 2017. Hensoldt employs approximately 4,300 employees, generating annual revenues of about €1 billion.



