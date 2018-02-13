Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 13, 2018)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $126,500,000 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048).



This modification provides for long lead items in support of the low rate initial production of seven Lot III CH-53K aircraft.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $126,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

