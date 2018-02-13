Spanish and German Armed Forces Choose Thales Rockets to Equip Their Tiger Helicopter Fleets

(Source: Thales; issued Feb 13, 2018)

The Spanish Army Aviation (FAMET – Fuerzas Aeromóviles del Ejército de Tierra) and the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) which have been involved in different UN-peacekeeping missions and are currently deployed in Mali with Tiger helicopters, are increasing their capabilities with Thales’s rockets to meet their ambitions.



The Logistic Support Command of the Army (MALE) of Spain and the German Procurement Agency have just awarded Thales for a batch of respectively 1,000 and 10,000 70mm/2.75” rockets to complete the weapon systems of their Tiger HAD-E and their UH Tiger. Deliveries are expected on a very short-term base.



Key Points

-- The Spanish Army Aviation (FAMET) selects Thales’s rockets to complete the weapon system of the Tiger HAD-E

-- The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) choose Thales’s practice rockets to increase the training of the UH Tiger units

-- Through these contracts Thales strengthens its presence on the Tiger helicopters users’ community.



10,000 Thales practice rockets for Germany

Produced by Thales in Belgium (Herstal), the 70mm/2.75” rockets offer a high level of safety and efficiency recognised by their worldwide customers on both helicopters and combat fixed wing aircraft. The aim of this contract with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (http://www.baainbw.de) is to deliver practice rockets to meet the increased demand for training of the German Armed Forces. The rocket will feature a modified rocket motor FZ90 MOD.4 with reduced debris.



“The Spanish Army Aviation have to take decisive assault operations and require high mobility and firepower. Thales is proud to continue to support their ambitions and to provide FZ90 rockets with a very high level of safety and efficiency recognised by our customers worldwide,” said Jesus Sanchez Bargos, Vice-President for Thales in Spain.



First 70mm/2.75” Rockets contract for Spain

Thales 70mm/2.75” rocket system is part of the weapon system installed on the Spanish Tiger fitted with four light weight composite rocket pods, two of 19 tubes (FZ225) combined with two of 7 tubes (FZ233), able to carry a mixed loading of practice and high explosive warhead. On their HAP configuration Tigers, FAMET have used in operation the Thales Induction Rocket System since 2009.



Complementarily, with this first batch of Thales 70mm/2.75 rocket, FAMET will now operate on their HAD Tigers the best version of the 70mm NATO standard rocket, which is also in service in German and Australian armies.



Through these new contracts, Thales confirms and strengthens its presence within the Tiger community all over the world. All forces equipped by Tiger helicopters – Spanish, French, German and Australian – are using Thales’s rockets systems solutions, in induction version or in 2.75/70mm.



-ends-

