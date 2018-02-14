Safran and Thomas Global Announce Strategic Alliance

SYDNEY --- Safran Electronics & Defence (Safran) and Thomas Global Systems (Thomas Global) today announced a ground-breaking strategic alliance to manufacture and support high-end defence and related technologies in Australia.



As part of the alliance, Thomas Global plans to create a specialist advanced manufacturing facility in Australia, which will provide production and long-term support for a range of Safran technologies, including Safran’s advanced PASEO sighting system.



The two companies will also work together to maximize opportunities for Australian industry to participate in new defence and high-technology programs for local and export markets.



“The creation of this alliance is a huge vote of confidence in the capability of Australian industry to deliver world-class defence and aerospace technology,” Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global said.



He added: “We are proud to have been selected by Safran, one of the world’s largest aerospace and defence companies with leading technologies across optronics, avionics, electronics and mission critical software for civil and military markets.



“Our alliance with Safran will bring some of the most advanced defence manufacturing to Australia and will mean the entire PASEO family for land applications and potential maritime applications can be built in Australia, the only production location outside France,” Mr Hutchinson said.



“Safran is pleased to form this strategic alliance with Thomas Global and through this partnership, we will transfer mature, cutting-edge capabilities and technology to Australia,” Alexis de Pelleport, CEO of Safran Pacific said.



“This establishes a platform for Australian industry to compete for significant local and export contracts,” Mr de Pelleport said.



He added: “There is tremendous potential in this new alliance to increase employment, skills, and technology and export opportunities for the Australian defence industry. In fact, Safran is well known for dedication to innovative technology development and almost 11 per cent of all sales is invested in R&D involving 21 per cent of all employees,” he said.



The future of the Australian defence industry is in high technology and exports. This alliance will focus on both these points to maximise the creation of skilled jobs in this country,” Mr de Pelleport said.



The alliance between Thomas Global and Safran will provide a unique long-term source for local production and sustainment of a growing range of Safran’s PASEO sighting systems. Based on a unique experience of 40 years of supplying sighting systems for world-wide land platforms, PASEO is a highly versatile panoramic targeting sighting system designed for medium and large caliber turrets, wheeled and tracked vehicles, is capable of firing Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, and is protected against small arms projectiles and artillery fragments.



This makes it perfectly suited to the new vehicles (CRV: Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle and IFV: Infantry Fighting Vehicle) to be procured under the Australian Army’s LAND 400 Phase 2 and 3 program, for the upgrade of Australia’s M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank under LAND 907 Phase 2, or even the New Zealand Defense Force’s planned upgrade of its Light Armored Vehicle. PASEO is also available in two maritime configurations, PASEO NS and PASEO XLR, which share common architecture with PASEO and are perfectly suited to the SEA 1180 and SEA 5000 programs.



PASEO has already been selected by the French Army for its fleet of next-generation reconnaissance and infantry fighting vehicles under the SCORPION program, where it is fully integrated and qualified with the MMP of MBDA. Safran Electronics & Defense is also a member of BAE’s Team Challenger 2 for the British Army’s CR2 Life Extension Project.



“PASEO has already seen wide spread success on the global stage with over 2000 units already sold for key export markets through competitive selection processes,” Michael Hall, Land & Airborne Systems Director of Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia said. “We are proud to be working with Thomas Global and to see them become a part of PASEO’s success story,” he added.





Thomas Global is an industry leader in the design, production and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defence applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained global recognition for practical innovation and dependability. The Company’s key facilities are located in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California.



Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016.



Based in Sydney, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia locally supports critical optronic and inertial navigation systems for the Australian Defense Force on major platforms including the ANZAC class frigates, the Canberra class LHD helicopter carriers, the Air Warfare Destroyers, the Coastal Minehunters and the Collins class submarines as well as the ARH Tiger and MRH90 helicopters.



