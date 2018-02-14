“Ten More Ukrainian Battalions Will be Equipped with US Night Vision Devices”, Viktor Muzhenko

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 14, 2018)

The Embassy of the United States transferred another 2500 Night Vision Devices to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 10 more Ukrainian battalions will be equipped with them.



Chief of General Staff General of the Army of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko stressed it during a ceremony of transfer of the equipment.



“The United States is our strategic partner. The US assistance includes counter-battery assets, UAVs, armoured and medical vehicles, as well as advisory support in development and reforms of the Ukrainian army, training and drills”, Gen. Muzhenko stressed.



He thanked the Government and people of the United States for supporting Ukraine in its fighting for independence and territorial integrity.



“Today another 2500 Night Vision Devices were transferred to our partners in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These devices will help Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and provide security to the Ukrainian people. This assistance helps Ukraine move toward our shared goal: building a robust, capable, and NATO-interoperable Armed Forces of Ukraine”, US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said.



