New Ways of Using Underwater Weapons Discussed at Three-Day Meeting, Northern Fleet

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 13, 2018)

The Northern Fleet Staff has begun a three-day training devoted to combat and practical use of torpedo, mine, mine action and ASW weapons, as well as electronic warfare. The event is attended by the Fleet formations commanders, flagship experts, commanders of surface ships and submarines, ASW air units, as well as representatives of the industry and teaching staffs of the Russian Navy educational centres.



Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the Northern Fleet Commander, underscored the importance of this event and noted that according to the last year’s results the Northern Fleet had become the best one in the Russian Navy on mine-torpedo and ASW training, including the Naval Air Force.



Participants of the meeting will learn about new and advanced samples of weapons, analyse naval exercises of last year.



At the final stage, it is planned to hold competitions among submarines and surface ASW ships combat crews to determine the best application of underwater weapons at the Northern Fleet Submarine and Surface Forces training centres.



