Ministers of Defence of Lithuania and Germany Signed a Protocol of Intent on Affiliation of the Iron Wolf Brigade to a German Army Division

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 14, 2018)

On the margins of NATO Ministerial Meeting taking place in Brussels on February 14-15, Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis and Federal Minister of Defence Dr Ursula von der Leyen signed a Protocol of Intent on affiliation of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf of the Lithuanian Armed Forces to a German Army division.



The flexible model of affiliation will enable the Iron Wolf Brigade to take part in exercises and training of both German divisions but the prioritised division will be the one that generates capabilities for the NATO enhance Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group.



The agreement enables ensuring that the Iron Wolf Brigade is ready to act within a higher military unit and its better interoperability with the German-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania. Brigades of the Lithuanian Armed Forces have to be able to operate as part of a higher military unit but that ability can only be achieved through training with other countries’ armed forces that have divisions.



“We have to ensure our ability to act together in an organised and fluent manner for our allies’ actions to be effective, therefore the affiliation will give the Iron Wolf Brigade the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and experience, and increase interoperability with the German Army, including the German-led NATO eFP Battalion in Lithuania,” Minister R.Karoblis said. “This is an important example of military cooperation between Lithuania and Germany that shows a lasting partnership and mutual support.”



The Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf is planned to take part in the first exercise and training with the German division generating capabilities for the NATO eFP Battle Group as soon as this year. Lithuanian officers will aslo be posted to the headquarters of the division.



The affiliation of Lithuanian Armed Forces units with foreign countries was revised and adapted because the cooperation with Germany is gathering pace, particularly, the German-led NATO eFP Battalion is deployed in Lithuania, also, weaponry and military equipment, such as Vilkas/Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicles or PzH2000 self-propelled artillery systems are procured, and structure of the Lithuanian Armed Forces is developed.



