Today, while introducing the next four-year National Defence Action Plan, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik said that the main goal of developing the Defence Forces is to develop a force that is actually combat ready.
‘If the force has no fighters or if the fighters don't have weapons or ammunition, then it is not combat ready’, said the Minister of Defence.
According to Luik, there is no reason to create units that exist only on paper, which may look good, but lack actual people, training or equipment.
‘Developing an army of this type would be a waste, and is something we cannot afford to do', said the Minister of Defence.
Yesterday, Luik and Commander of the Defence Forces General Riho Terras introduced the National Defence Action Plan, on the basis of which Estonian national defence will be developed during the period 2019-2022.
The four-year National Defence Action Plan for the period 2019-2022 ensures that the resources set aside for national defence are actually being used to develop battle-ready units in high readiness.
The development of the Defence Forces in this manner allows it to be ready, on the basis of a reliable early warning, to react as quickly as possible to threats together with our allies.
