Government of Ukraine Endorses State Defense Procurement for 2018-2020

(Source: 112 International; posted Feb 15, 2018)

The state funding of defense procurement this year is expected to reach $786 million, indicating a 37% increase from the figure observed in 2017.



The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the key figures of state defense procurement for 2018-2020, enabling the provision of the country’s armed forces with modern weapons and military equipment.



The state defense procurement approved by the government is based on the key guidelines of the budget policy for 2018-2020. In the medium run, most of the government’s efforts will be aimed at provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment,” the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade said, commenting on the decision of the government made on Wednesday, Interfax-Ukraine reports.



In 2018, the funding of state defense procurement will be implemented in much larger volumes. At its meeting on 17 January 2018, the National Security and Defense Council approved the key figures of state defense procurement for 2018-2020.



Priority guidelines of the state defense procurement include the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern missile and armored vehicles; means of electronic warfare, air defense; unmanned aviation complexes, anti-sniper systems, etc.



According to the Secretary of the Council Oleksandr Turchynov, the state funding of defense procurement this year is expected to reach $786 million, indicating a 37% increase from the figure observed a year earlier.



