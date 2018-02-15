Austrian Defence Minister Says Will Re-Assess Decision on Eurofighter Programme (excerpt)

VIENNA --- Austria’s new government will re-assess the previous administration’s decision to end the country’s Eurofighter jet programme early, Defence Minister Mario Kunasek said on Thursday.Kunasek, a member of the far-right Freedom Party, presented a new commission that will examine options for Austria’s air defence.Kunasek said the new commission will take into account the findings of a task force set up by his Social Democratic predecessor Hans Peter Doskozil, but that he does not feel bound by Doskozil’s decision to end the Eurofighter programme early. (end of excerpt)-ends-