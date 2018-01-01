Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb. 14, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $219,600,000 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F1597 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001).



This order procures non-recurring efforts associated with Engineering Change Proposal 6503 for the design, development, test and integration of the conformal fuel tank in support of the F/A-18.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (40 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (17 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,986,916 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



