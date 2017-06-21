The F-22 Fighter Jet Restart Is Dead: Study (excerpt)

(Source: Military.com; posted Feb 14, 2018)

By Oriana Pawlyk

In a classified report submitted to Congress this month, the Air Force estimated it would cost approximately "$50 billion to procure 194 additional F-22s, at an estimated cost of $206 million to $216 million per aircraft," officials told Military.com on Wednesday."The total includes an estimate of approximately $9.9 billion for non-recurring start-up costs and $40.4 billion for aircraft procurement costs," the service said.Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson delivered the report to the congressional defense committees June 9. Last year, the House Armed Services Air and Land Forces subcommittee tasked the service to issue a study of what it would take to reopen Lockheed Martin's F-22 production line."The Air Force has no plans restart the F-22 production line; it wouldn't make economic or operational sense to do so," according to a statement from Air Force spokeswoman Capt. Emily Grabowski. (end of excerpt)-ends-