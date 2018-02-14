European MALE RPAS Passes System Requirements Review

(Source: OCCAR; issued Feb 14, 2018)

The European MALE RPAS (Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) has successfully passed its System Requirements Review (SRR) in January 2018. The successful SRR also initiates the second phase of the definition study, which will lead to a consolidated preliminary design.



The current review ensures that operational requirements of involved Air Forces are properly transferred into top-level system requirements. The resulting documentation is the basis for the mutual understanding of the system requirements between OCCAR, the Co-Contracting Group (Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo s.p.a.) and the Participating States Germany, France, Italy and Spain.



The following System Preliminary Design Review is scheduled by the end of this year. Preparations for the next stage (development, production and initial in-service support) are already well under way. The entry into service of European MALE RPAS is planned for the middle of the next decade.



