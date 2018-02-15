On March 17, 2017, the government agreed to launch a procurement program to allow our country to replace its air combat capability. In addition to the replacement of this F-16 air combat capability, our country also requested support for the operation of this new capability until the end of 2030. To this end, the Defense will enter into an intergovernmental agreement.
On September 7, 2017, Defense received offers from two state agencies: one from the UK Department of Defense representing Eurofighter Typhoon and the other from the US Joint Program Office representing Lockheed-Martin F-35A. In recent months, in accordance with the procedure, many contacts have taken place between the procurement team and the two state agencies. This has allowed state agencies to clarify their offers.
Evaluation of submitted bids by experts
On February 14, 2018, the UK Department of Defense's representative agencies Eurofighter Typhoon and the US Joint Program Office representing Lockheed-Martin F-35A introduced their Best And Final Offer (BAFO) to the procurement team for the replacement of our air combat capability.
This begins the evaluation phase of the procedure, during which no contact is allowed with public authorities or companies. Offers will be evaluated on the basis of the evaluation methodology and evaluation criteria described in the Request For Government Proposals.
The evaluation criteria and their relative importance in the evaluation are as follows:
Defence Minister Steven Vandeput said "The evaluation of the offers themselves is carried out by a group of 33 experts, divided into 7 teams, each of which will evaluate one criterion. The 30 defense experts were appointed by the Chief of Defense, and the 3 economic experts of the SPF Economie were appointed by the president of that organization.
“Each of these experts has access only to the part of the offer he evaluates. To ensure the consistency of the evaluations, the purchasing team, composed of five people, has a supervisory role."
Evaluation manual under lock and key
The procurement team detailed the evaluation process in its entirety in an evaluation manual. The document was sealed in early September in the presence of the Inspector of Finance and is now kept in a safe. The manual may, where appropriate, be transferred to the competent control authorities once the evaluation has been completed.
What is it about? The evaluation criteria, as stated in the Request for Government Proposal (RfGP), are too broad to be evaluated. As a result, questions were formulated for each criterion. These questions are not part of the RfGP but have been passed on to all state agencies. The specific weight assigned to each question has not been communicated to the state agencies, but has been well described in the evaluation manual.
Previously, the program team had already submitted the same information to the Court of Audit which, after deliberation, refused to receive the information.
The future
Steven Vandeput said "The procurement team will consolidate the results of all evaluations and submit a proposal to the Inspector of Finance, then I will go to the government with the file. No information on the offers will be disclosed during the evaluation phase."
