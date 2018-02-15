Replacement of Air Combat Capability: Evaluation of Submitted Offers

(Source: Belgian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 15, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Belgian government has confirmed receiving best and final offers for the Eurofighter and F-35A fighters, but has still not said whether it will respond to the French offer of Rafale fighters made outside the competition. (BE MoD photo)