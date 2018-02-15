Singapore Airshow 2018 Highlights

(Source: EuroProp; issued Feb 15, 2018)

Running from February 6th to 11th, Singapore Airshow is Asia’s largest and one of the most important aerospace and defence exhibitions in the world.



Taking place at the Changi Exhibition Centre, the Airshow is a key event for Airbus and EuroProp International’s market development.



On display, the A400M aircraft operated by The Royal Malaysian Air Force is one of the hardest-working in service, among four others aircrafts now in service in Malaysia. Thus, the Atlas has already proven its capabilities by providing humanitarian relief in the region.



For EuroProp International, hosted by its Partner Companies Rolls Royce and Safran Aircraft Engines, Singapore Airshow was the opportunity to meet customers from Asia-Pacific region such as Malaysia, New Zealand and Indonesia but also Global Turbine Asia which will contract the future focal point in Malaysia for the TP400.



Since January 2018, Europrop International has delivered 16 engines to the Nations. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



