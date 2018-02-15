Given its Massive Scope, DCGS is Developing Quite Well

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 15, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) is a C4ISR program that produced joint military intelligence for all the leading services of the U.S. military. It integrates the architecture of the ground and surface systems involved in reconnaissance and imagery intelligence across all military services (and most likely other government departments and agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security).



The goal is to link numerous computer systems used for defense purposes, ranging from very old stand-alone systems to new units.



Given scope of such an undertaking (especially from a technology standpoint), development of DCGS is going remarkably well, with only a few technological glitches here and there. R&D work continues to focus on the development of an all-digital force with increased capabilities that would allow exploitation of the various DCGS programs.



One can expect the DCGS to receive adequate funding through completion and for several years beyond for the incorporation of enhancements. However, some minor funding cuts can be expected over the next several years in order to pay for programs deemed a higher priority.



Funding is projected to rise in 2018 at $98.2 million and peak in 2020 at $125.5 million at which point funding will start to decrease.



-ends-

