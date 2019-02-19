Austal Wins Contract for Frigate (FFG(X)) Concept Design by United States Department of Defense

(Source: Austal; issued Feb 19, 2019)

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $15 million conceptual design contract by the U.S. Navy on to mature its FFG(X) frigate design, but said it would compete jointly with Fincantieri Marinette Marine, which also won a similar contract, for FFG(X) production. (LM image)

Austal today celebrated the US$15 million-dollar, fixed price contract for the Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) Concept Design.



The contract will develop the Austal Frigate design to meet the FFG(X) system specification with the goal of reducing cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.



“Austal welcomes this contract as an endorsement of our advanced, technology focused design; something that underpins everything we do and is at the heart of what has built our reputation over the last 30 years,” Austal CEO, David Singleton said.



“Our continued investment in research and development to support the technology of our vessels is what has kept our designs at the forefront of advanced naval capabilities,” Mr. Singleton said.



“Austal’s design department is always increasing its capability to offer the latest technological developments on all our platforms,” he said



“Highly technical engineering, research and development, and advanced digital design concepts are continually improved to set the standard of what is possible in naval design.



“With this latest announcement, the United States has recognised the importance of being able to operate the most advanced naval vessels and we are excited to work with them to develop the technology to do this.



“Our design team in Mobile will be leading the work on the Austal Frigate, and I have every confidence that they will excel in delivering the next generation frigate design to support the United States Navy,” Mr Singleton said.



The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).



Austal USA is already delivering two classes of ship for the United States Navy through the Spearhead Class, Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) and the Independence Class, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs, constructs and sustains some of the world’s most advanced commercial and defence vessels. Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms – including the world’s largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world’s largest aluminium shipbuilder.



Lockheed Martin Receives Freedom-variant FFG(X) Conceptual Design Contract

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Feb. 16, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $15 million contract to mature its Freedom-variant Frigate design as a part of the Navy's FFG(X) competition.



Lockheed Martin received a $15 million conceptual design contract from the U.S. Navy on Feb. 16 to mature its Frigate design. Built to U.S. Navy shipbuilding standards, Lockheed Martin's Frigate offering was designed from the keel up to be adaptable, scalable and responsive to the fleet's needs. It remains the best platform to grow the fleet quickly and affordably.



Lockheed Martin submitted its Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) parent design in response to the U.S. Navy's FFG(X) conceptual design solicitation with Fincantieri Marinette Marine as its shipbuilder and Gibbs & Cox as its naval architect.



"We are proud of our 15-year partnership with the U.S. Navy on the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship and look forward to extending it to FFG(X)," said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president of small combatants and ship systems. "Built to U.S. Navy shipbuilding standards, our frigate design offers an affordable, low-risk answer to meeting the Navy's goals of a larger and more capable fleet."



The Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine team is currently in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant of the LCS, and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are eight ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with one more in long-lead production.



Demonstrating the Freedom-variant LCS design flexibility and ability to integrate increased capabilities, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces selected an LCS derivative, the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant, to fulfill its small combatant requirement. This is the first sale in over three decades of a U.S.-built surface combatant to a foreign partner nation.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces may have selected an LCS derivative, the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant, as Lockheed states above, but although a Congressional notification was made in October 2015 ($11.2 billion for four MMSC ships), no contract has been announced to date.)



