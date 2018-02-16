Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 16, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is being awarded a $50,867,139 ceiling increase modification totaling to a previously awarded contract (N00039-15-C-0214).



The modification will increase the contract value from $101,059,648 to $151,926,787.



The contract modification includes the production of two twin-line towed array (TL-29A) systems, one TL-29A spare array, two array refurbishments, and additional engineering services, material and spares for the Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office, Program Executive Office Submarines.



Work will be performed at Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by February 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,525 will be obligated at time of modification award.



Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition in accordance with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.302-1). Noncompetitive procedures were approved for this modification under Justification and Authority 17,811.



The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



