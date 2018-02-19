Naval Air Force Practise First-Ever In-Flight Refuelling On Su-30 SM Aircraft

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 19, 2018)

A Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter belonging to Russia’s Naval Aviation has for the first time been refueled in flight by an Il-78 tanker belonging to the Russian Air Force. (RUS MoD photo)

For the first time in the recent history of Russia, pilots of the Naval Air Force have practised in-flight refuelling on Su-30SM aircraft.



During the training, the Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft took off from the Naval Aviation Combat Training Center located in Yeisk. Fighters and bombers, piloted by flight crews of the Naval Aviation Directorate and pilots of the Baltic and Black Sea Fleets, carried out more than 100 contacts with Il-78 airplane tankers.



The number of take-offs and landings amounted to more than 40.



