Boost to Make-in-India, HAL Invites Indian Partner for Licence Manufacturing of ALH-Civil Under TOT

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 16, 2018)

BENGALURU --- For the first time in Indian history, as a major boost to defence manufacturing and Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, HAL has offered the indigenous ‘Advanced Light Helicopter-Dhruv’ (Civil version) for manufacturing to potential Indian private companies through Transfer of Technology.



Accordingly, the Company has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for identification of Indian Partner. “Considering the increasing need of helicopters in civil operations of the country, this will be a mega deal from HAL which is the OEM and Licensor”, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL.



HAL is the Design Authority and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of ALH-Dhruv. The Company is now looking forward to develop a reliable Indian Partner (IP) to service the potential demand to different customers in civil sector in shorter time span. The selected Indian Partner would also be required to provide support to the customers throughout the life of the product (20 years) thereby ensuring long term business relationship.



As a technology provider, HAL shall provide transfer of technology through license and transfer of know – how, technical assistance and license rights for production of ALH-Dhruv (Civil) for the selected business partner.



HAL is looking for the Indian Partner, who has the capability of having five years of experience in engineering/aerospace industry (including manufacturing and assembly), having net worth of Rs 2000 crores and minimum turnover of Rs 2500 crores, possessing skilled and qualified manpower, registered in India or having majority holding by Indian stakeholders and willing to enter strategic collaboration with HAL.



ALH Dhruv has successfully proved itself with different customers in varying roles and missions in demanding operational conditions and has bright business prospects. Besides the current orders, Dhruv is envisaged to have potential demands in domestic as well as foreign markets due to flexibility of configuration for different roles.



