FR-DJ: Final Long-Range Training Mission for Mirage 2000N

(Source: French Air Force; issued Feb 14, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The three Mirage 2000N two-seat nuclear strike fighters, accompanied by their C-135F tanker aircraft, are escorted by four Mirage-5 air-defense fighters at the end of their training deployment to Djibouti. (FR AF photo)

In January, a page in the history of the Air Force was turned in Djibouti, with the final long-distance training sorties by Mirage 2000N nuclear strike aircraft operated by the Forces Aériennes Stratégiques (Strategic air forces, or FAS).



After thirty years of good and loyal service in the Air Force, the Mirage 2000N is completing its final months of active service with the 2/4 "La Fayette" Fighter Squadron, as crews continue their demanding training for their permanent core mission of nuclear deterrence.



To achieve this, very long-distance flights, and the ability to penetrate at very low altitude and very high speed, are at the heart of the capabilities that pilots and navigators must master. That's why, at the beginning of the year, three Mirage 2000N from "La Fayette" escorted by a Boeing C135 refueling aircraft carried out such a mission, by flying from the Air Base 125 at Istres, in south-eastern France, to BA 188 at Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa, in over 7 hours and several in-flight refueling.



Opposition forces (represented by M2000-5 fighters of EC 3/11 based in Djibouti, attempted to intercept the M2000N on arrival in Djibouti airspace. This raid, conducted under very realistic conditions, ended with the simulated firing of an ASMP-A nuclear stand-off missile.



At the end of this exercise, and after half a day of briefings to understand the aviation environment of Djibouti, FAS crews continued their operational training by carrying out other missions conducted as part of exercise Mica Corsica. For two weeks, the crews flew a series of attack and air support missions, prepared by a team from the EC 3/11 "Corsica" squadron specially set up for the occasion.



This exercise allowed the M2000N crews to train under very demanding conditions over the desert spaces of the region. Mirage 2000-5 pilots based in Djibouti also carried out complex air-defense missions in a variety of scenarios. These exercises provided a special opportunity for M2000N crews and M2000-5 pilots to work together, allowing for a sharing of experiences.



This increased presence of French fighters in Djibouti was also appreciated by the auditors of the Institute for Advanced National Defense Studies who were able to attend one of the exercise, which involved six Mirage 2000, as well as C160 Transall transports and Puma helicopters, in conditions that are very representative of the Air Force’s current operational commitments.



Thanks to the unwavering commitment of the technical support staff, these missions were all successfully completed before the return of the men and women of "La Fayette" to France, after a final long-distance flight.



