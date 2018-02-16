Finnish Fighter Project Continues: "Call for tenders issued in April-May"

(Source: Uusi Suomi; posted Feb 16, 2018)

(Posted in Finnish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The most demanding and busy phase for the preparation of a call for tenders for Finland's fighter auction is currently in progress, according to Lauri Puranen, Program Director of Strategic Projects at the Ministry of Defense.



“The date for submitting an invitation to tender for the HX project is about to come to an end. The call for tenders will be sent in April or May to the five aircraft manufacturers participating in the information request phase.



“The initial invitations to tender to be sent will trigger the competition. The call for tenders will be further clarified on the basis of the negotiations with the bidders and tenderers from the final procurement decision,” he explains.



Submissions to the call for tender are expected in the beginning of next year.



Puranen admits that the progress of a fighter project might outwardly appear slow. The call for tenders has been prepared by the Defense Administration over several days with dozens of experts.



“Last week, I attended a workshop where a large group of people over five days reviewed the integrity and description of the call for tenders, and planned a detailed timetable for the implementation of the whole process.”



In the preparation of the call for tenders for the HX project, care has been taken to ensure that comparable information is not excluded from the call for tenders, he says.



On paper, the size of the tender file covers several hundreds of pages, according to Puranen.



“For performance, the most important decision-making area, we have prepared scenarios for our operating environment and our defense system, for which providers must present their own solutions. These solutions will include aircraft numbers, weapons, sensors, protection systems, networking with other aircraft and systems, the tactics used and other support needed in the operation, in the scenarios, he says.



The preparation of the call for proposals also benefited from previous acquisitions, experiences of international procurement projects and the results of numerous own research.



“In addition, monitors and quality assurance consultants from outside the defense administration will ensure the quality, legality, fairness and transparency of the invitation to tender. At a later stage, external quality assurance will also ensure that decision-making is based on the traceable process, Puranen writes.



According to Mr Puranen, the responses to the preliminary invitation to tender are carefully analyzed and a second round of the call for tender will be launched. The final selection will be made in 2021.



Competitors and fighters



Five types of fighter jets have been offered to Finland: Swedish Saab Gripen, American F-35 and F/A-18 Super Hornet, French Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon from Britain in co-operation with other European countries.



During the past few years, Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway and Denmark have already selected the F-35 fighter. It has also been estimated to be the most expensive option in the competition as a whole.



The head of Saab Gripen's HX campaign, Magnus Skogberg, told Uusi Suomi on Friday that the replacement of the current 64 F-18 Hornet fighters by Saab's new Gripen E / F fighter would cost around 30 billion euros over 30 years. Acquisition costs are less than 10 billion euros, says Magnus Skogberg.



This price can be considered very low in the range of fighters, as Finland has reserved € 7-10 billion for the acquisition of new fighters. Maintenance, software updates, and other lifecycle costs can even triple the total purchase cost.



“We do not have any problems with 64 fighters in that cost. We have a good margin for 10 billion, which is the bottom of that range, Skogberg told Uusi Suomi.



The Norwegian Ministry of Defense has estimated that the acquisition of 52 F-35 fighters will cost about EUR 7.6 billion, at the 2015 rate. The 30-year lifecycle costs, namely maintenance, upgrade, and operating costs, will increase the price by another 28.6 billion euros.



In addition to the high operating costs, the F-35 is considered expensive to buy. The US Department of State recently granted permission to sell 34 F-35 fighters to Belgium for a total reported at EUR 5.3 billion, which would amount to some EUR 155 million per aircraft. This is 48 percent, or $ 1.7 billion, more than Belgium was in charge of the acquisition. No transactions have yet been made and the final purchase price has not been negotiated.



Separately, Lockheed Martin told Uusi Suomi that in the last production lot, the price of one aircraft was EUR 75.5 million and the company's target price is 65 million euros.



-ends-



