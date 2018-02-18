US Hindering Completion of Egypt-France Rafale Deal: La Tribune (excerpt)

(Source: Egypt Independent; posted Feb 18, 2018)

By Taha Sakr

The French weekly financial newspaper La Tribune reported on Friday that a deal between Cairo and France over the sale of 12 Rafale jet fighters to Egypt has been blocked because the US is refusing to export a component of a cruise missile that is part of the [deal].French sources quoted in the report asserted that the delay in the deal is due to the shortage of the American component of the scalp missiles and not a funding issue as in the past.La Tribune noted that Dassault Aviation and MBDA declined to confirm reports about the Scalp cruise missile, a low-observable air-launched cruise missile.In response to the report, the Egyptian army’s official spokesperson Tamer El-Refa’ai told Egypt Independent on Sunday that the issue of the missing American component of the Scalp cruise missile is considered as French “internal affairs.”The newspaper added that France has previously approved the export of the Scalp cruise missiles to Egypt, though the US’s refusal to provide the manufacturer with the American component obstructed this step.This refusal triggered outrage among Egyptians who are insisting on receiving the Scalp cruise missiles before completing the Rafale deal. (end of excerpt)-ends-