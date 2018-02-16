Comparing Aerial and Satellite Images of China’s Spratly Outposts (excerpt)

(Source: CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative; posted Feb 16, 2018)

New photographs show the considerable size of the military bases -- some with runways and defensive weapons -- that China has built on a many reefs and islets in the South China Sea. This base is on Subi Reef. (AMTI photo)

On February 5, the Philippine Daily Inquirer published a series of aerial photos of China’s seven outposts in the Spratly Islands. The photos, most of which were taken in late 2017 by an unspecified patrol aircraft from an altitude of 5,000 feet (1,500 meters), offered glimpses of Beijing’s military facilities at a level of detail rarely seen before.They also reinforced a message that AMTI delivered most recently in December: these artificial islands now host substantial, largely complete, air and naval bases, and new construction continues apace despite diplomatic overtures between China and its fellow claimants.The aerial photos published by the Inquirer do not reveal any new capabilities on the artificial islands, but they do offer an important new perspective. These images communicate the relative sizes, and especially heights, of individual facilities more effectively than satellite imagery, though without the same ability to show the bases in their entirety. Comparing the aerial photos with AMTI’s most recently-available satellite imagery offers the best of both worlds, placing the former in context and lending the latter extra weight.In the comparisons that follow, AMTI has used satellite images to highlight the direction from which each aerial photo was taken and then identifies the structures of note in both shots. Note that AMTI has not removed text on the aerial photos published by the Inquirer, but has added its identification of points of interest, represented by the boxed numbers on each image. (end of excerpt)-ends-