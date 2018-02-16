Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 16, 2018)

A computer-generated image of LPD-29, the thirteenth San-Antonio-class amphibious warfare ship, for which HHI was previously awarded a $218 million contract for long-lead-time material and advance construction activities. (HII image)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Miss., is being awarded a $1,430,821,350 fixed-price-incentive modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2431) for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Landing Platform Dock 29.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (82 percent); Crozet, Virginia (3 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (2 percent); and New Orleans, Louisiana (2 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (11 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,247,244,740 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $1.43 Billion Contract for the Construction of LPD 29

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Feb 16, 2018)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $1.43 billion, fixed-price incentive contract for the detail design and construction of LPD 29, the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock.



“This contract is further recognition of the confidence the Navy/Marine Corps team has in the great work our shipbuilders are doing in the LPD program,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “This efficient work is proven through our hot production line keeping the work going in the shipyard and through our nationwide network of suppliers. We are excited to build this additional ship and in providing our sailors and Marines with the best amphibious ships in the world.”



Ingalls has built and delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships. The 11th, Portland (LPD 27), will be commissioned on April 21 in Portland, Oregon. The 12th, Fort Lauderdale, is under construction and is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020. Preliminary work has begun on LPD 29, and the start of fabrication will take place later this year.



The San Antonio class is a major part of the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.



The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 38,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



