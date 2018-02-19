(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Feb 19, 2018)

Italy’s Fincantieri is one of five shipyards awarded contracts for concept designs of the US Navy’s future FFG(X) frigate. Its proposal will be based on the Italian navy variant of the FREMM frigate, like the ITS Luigi Rizzo seen here. (IT navy photo)

PARIS --- The US Navy on Feb 16 awarded conceptual design contracts for the future Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X) to five of the six companies that submitted bids on the Federal Business Opportunities website.



The winning companies are Austal, Huntington Ingalls, Lockheed Martin, Fincantieri Marinette Marine and GE Bath Iron Works. The sixth bidder, which appears to have been ruled out, was a team of Atlas USA and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a spokesman told USNI News.



The contracts are each worth $14.99 million, with options to increase to $21 million, and cover the FFG(X) conceptual design phase. The studies are to be completed by June 2019.



These studies “will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X),” according to the US Navy statement, which adds that “the conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.”



Three of the five bids are based on existing designs: the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship for Austal; the Italian FREMM frigate for Fincantieri Marinette Marine; the Navantia F-100 frigate for Bath Iron Works, and the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant for Lockheed. Huntington Ingalls has not revealed its design.



Separately, Lockheed and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, which were both awarded a study contract, are teaming with naval architect Gibbs & Cox to jointly compete for FFG(X) production contracts with a new design.



The FFG(X) program rules allow a company to bid as prime contractor while also supporting a second bid as a subcontractor, so Fincantieri will probably also compete on its own with a variant of the Italian Navy’s FREMM frigate.



The individual contracts are detailed below, as announced by the Pentagon on Feb. 16.



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 16, 2018)

-- Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a $14,999,969 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

Austal will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).

The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,399,022.

Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (57 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (33 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (8 percent); Groton, Connecticut (1 percent); and Houston, Texas (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2325).





-- Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $14,999,924 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

Huntington Ingalls Inc. will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).

The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,997,330.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95 percent); and Ocean Springs, Mississippi (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2327)





-- Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $14,999,889 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

Lockheed Martin Incorporated will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).

The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,972,630.

Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (39 percent); Arlington, Virginia (23 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (13 percent); New York, New York (12 percent), Newport News, Virginia (12 percent); and Marinette, Wisconsin (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2329)





-- Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin, is being awarded a $14,994,626 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).

The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,977,617.

Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40 percent); Marinette, Wisconsin (25 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (18 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (7 percent); Crozet, Virginia (5 percent); and Metairie, Louisiana (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2328)





-- General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $14,950,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X).

The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,900,000.

Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (81 percent); Spain (10 percent); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (9 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2326)



