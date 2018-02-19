SIGNALIS becomes Airbus

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Feb 19, 2018)

ÉLANCOURT --- SIGNALIS, a subsidiary of Airbus since its creation in 2011, has been fully integrated into the Airbus CIS (Communications, Intelligence and Security) business becoming the Maritime Surveillance Centre of Competences within Airbus Defence and Space from 3 January 2018.



The move is Airbus Defence and Space’s response to its growing interest in serving the maritime surveillance market as a whole. Airbus has decided to integrate the subsidiary in line with its ‘one brand’ strategy to ensure customer satisfaction and to secure the future of the business.



Digitisation and digital services are key and strategic components for Airbus Defence and Space. The company is bringing its various maritime players together and linking its services to create a new digital offering that will provide a powerful competitive differentiator.



By pooling the capabilities of Airbus Defence and Space, combining deliveries and quotations more efficiently, and working together for the benefit of our customers, Maritime Surveillance will now be much stronger and more competitive than a single entity.



Evert Dudok, Head of CIS, said: “Today, with the reorganisation, we have brought all the Maritime Surveillance experts in the Security Solutions domain together in order to structure and strengthen Airbus Defence and Space´s position as a leading maritime company. Airbus Defence and Space has the ability to become one of the leaders in the maritime security market.”





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

