BAE Systems CORDA to Continue to Deliver ASC Framework

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Feb 19, 2018)

BAE Systems CORDA has signed a two-year contract extension to continue as prime contractor for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) for its Analysis Support Construct (ASC) framework.



The contract, originally awarded to BAE Systems CORDA in August 2015, had been due to end in March 2018.



ASC is a commercial framework set up by Dstl to meet increased government demand for evidence-based decision-making and provide a route to market for Dstl’s analysis and associated development requirements.



The framework provides a flexible and transparent approach to the analysis required by the UK government’s defence and security decision-makers. It encourages greater collaboration between the government, industry and academia analysis communities through an open supply chain to deliver greater value for money and identify new approaches and capabilities for Dstl’s customers.



To date, 82 Dstl tasks have been contracted via ASC with a total value of over £11m. Over 50% of this work has been undertaken by either small and medium enterprises (SME) or academia, comfortably exceeding the contract target of 25% SME participation.



The framework has also been used by other parts of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), including all four Front Line Commands (Joint Forces Command, Navy Command, Army HQ and Air Command) as well as by the Chief of Defence People and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.



Judith Rawle, ASC Programme Director, BAE Systems CORDA, said: “I’m delighted that our leadership of the ASC will be continuing for another two years. The ASC framework is consistently delivering strong technical performance and the feedback from Dstl has been very positive.



“We will continue to work collaboratively with Dstl to build on our good relationship and to continue delivering value for money for Dstl and the MOD.”



Rob Solly, Division Head, Defence and Security Analysis at Dstl, said: “I’m delighted we have secured this important route to market for a further two years for Dstl and our customers across Defence and Security. The contract is providing an efficient route for accessing the supply chain with good representation from both SMEs and Academia and is playing an important role in our strategy to deliver analysis in collaboration with external partners.



“The contract has provided excellent technical assurance of work delivered and provided a single centre of knowledge for work conducted, reducing the risk of duplication.”



