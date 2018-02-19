Teledyne Awarded $45.7 Million Missile Defense Contract

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 19, 2018)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif --- Teledyne Technologies subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., has been awarded a $45.7 million Task Order by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) related to missile defense modeling and simulation tools and software.



Work is planned to begin immediately and could extend through July 2023.



This Task Order is for Teledyne Brown Engineering’s Extended Air Defense Simulation (EADSIM), a community accepted software model, supported worldwide with over 220 user sites. EADSIM is used by operational commanders, trainers, and analysts to model and evaluate the performance and effectiveness of a broad range of current and future defense systems in a full operational context.



It provides a single, integrated, modular, scalable, reconfigurable simulation of air, space, and missile warfare. EADSIM has been developed and sustained exclusively by Teledyne Brown Engineering since its Initial Operational Capability in 1989.



The Task Order was awarded under SMDC’s Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract.



