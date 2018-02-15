Stage 1 of 4x4 Tactical Vehicle Procurement Completed

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 15, 2018)

Stage 1 of negotiated procedure for procurement of light and medium 4x4 tactical vehicles by the Ministry of Defence of Latvia (MoD) has been completed. Bidders eligible to take part in the negotiated procedure have been selected based on competition qualification criteria.



12 bidders submitted their bids for the negotiated procedure, of which 6 bidders have been found by the MoD to be eligible to enter the Phase 2 of negotiated procedure. These 6 bidders are Paramount Group (South Africa), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. suppliers consortium (Israel), AS UPB (Latvia), Otokar (Turkey), Oy Sisu Auto (Finland), AM General (USA) and Oshkosh Defence (USA). Request to provide a detailed bid will be circulated among the short-listed bidders in the coming weeks.



Defence and Security Procurement Law provides that negotiated procedure must be conducted in two stages. The first stage, or pre-selection of bidders, is now completed.



In Stage 2 of the negotiated procedure selected bidders will have to provide a detailed bid and proposed vehicles for testing. Procurement committee will then conduct a complete evaluation of contributions and testing of proposed vehicles in near combat training conditions to verify the compliance of proposed vehicles with operational requirements of National Armed Forces.



As reported earlier, high-mobility armoured four-wheel drive (4x4) tactical vehicles will significantly promote the tactical mobility of Latvian Armed Forces. Tactical mobility is a key feature of combat readiness of army units and shortage of transport platforms across units of National Armed Forces diminishes their ability to complete the identified tasks.



These vehicles will also play in important role in implementation of artillery, air defence and National Guard development projects. These vehicles have to be suitable for personnel, cargo transportation, command and control, and medical support needs. Vehicles must also be armoured and suitable for necessary weapons.



-ends-

