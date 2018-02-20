Defence to Engage Australian Industry on Tank Upgrades

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2018)

Australian businesses will be able to better plan and be better prepared to win future defence industry contracts through the Melbourne Industry Consultation Day for the Main Battle Tank Upgrade and Under Armour Breaching and Bridging projects on 21 February 2018.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today said 228 delegates representing 131 companies – the majority from Australia - would participate demonstrating a high-level of industry interest to learn more about these projects and to showcase their organisation’s capabilities.



“Small and medium enterprises will be able to engage with Centre of Defence Industry Capability at this event, to discuss potential Australian innovative solutions they can offer for integration into the capability,” Minister Pyne said.



“With a combined value of approximately $2 billion, these projects are an opportunity for Australian companies to win work and contribute to Army’s future Armoured Fighting Vehicle capability.



“Early industry engagement is crucial for Defence to understand potential future industry participation in capability development and delivery.



“The Government is ensuring that, where possible, Australian industry content is maximised.”



The Australian Government has committed to the largest build-up of our military capability in peacetime, and Australian defence industry is one of the biggest winners of this commitment.”



“This activity also demonstrates the Government’s strong commitment to enhancing and developing Australian industry to support the Australian Defence Force,” he said.



-ends-

