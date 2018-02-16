Texan T-6C Arrives at RAF Valley

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Feb 16, 2018)

A milestone has been reached by RAF Valley with the arrival of two brand-new training aircraft. The two Texan T-6C advanced turboprops are part of a planned fleet of 10 that is set to deliver Basic Flying Training for RAF and Royal Navy pilots from 2019. (RAF photo)

A milestone was reached today at RAF Valley, with the arrival of two brand new training aircraft. The two Texan T6C advanced turboprops - manufactured by Textron Aviation Incorporated in the United States – are part of a planned fleet of 10 that is set to deliver Basic Flying Training (BFT) at RAF Valley for RAF and Royal Navy pilots from 2019.



Their arrival represents a further development in the delivery of the UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS). The UKMFTS is a partnership between the UK Ministry of Defence and Ascent Flight Training Ltd which will replace the current military flying training system with a modern training system that is better-equipped to meet the needs of the next generation of front-line aircraft operated by the UK Armed Forces.



“Today marks the arrival of the first Texan T6C aircraft which will enhance the MOD’s Basic Flying Training provision for the next generation of RAF and Royal Navy fighter pilots from 2019 onwards. I am delighted that RAF Valley will be the home of Basic Flying Training and that the Texan T6C fleet will offer our trainee fighter pilots a first-class lead-in aircraft to prepare them for their Advanced Jet Training on our existing fleet of Hawk T2 aircraft which are already operating here,” said Group Captain Nick Tucker-Lowe, RAF Valley Station Commander.



-ends-

